Stree 2 box-office collection Day 17: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer eyes ₹500 crore, will it surpass SRK's Jawan?

"Stree 2" is on the verge of a major milestone as it approaches the ₹500 crore mark at the box office, with its current momentum suggesting it might even surpass the record set by "Jawan," which amassed ₹593 crore in India.



According to Sacnilk, "Stree 2" earned ₹16 crore on its third Saturday, bringing its total collection to ₹457.55 crore. This entertainer is poised to cross the ₹500 crore mark by Sunday or Monday, joining the exclusive club of Hindi films— "Pathaan," "Jawan," "Gadar 2," and "Animal"—to achieve this feat.

Despite new releases, "Stree 2" remains a top choice for audiences, outperforming competitors like "Khel Khel Mein" and "Vedaa." With special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film has set new benchmarks, outpacing the collections of "Animal," "Jawan," and "Gadar 2."

Recently, filmmakers Raj and DK celebrated the 6-year anniversary of the original "Stree." Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel continues the success story, becoming an all-time blockbuster with stars like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised "Stree 2" for its exceptional box office performance, noting that it has set a new benchmark by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second week. Adarsh highlighted that "Stree 2" has surpassed the second-week collections of major blockbusters like "Baahubali 2" (Hindi version), "Gadar 2," "Animal," and "Jawan," solidifying its status as a record-breaking hit. He described the film's strong hold across all markets, from urban centers to mass markets, and from multiplexes to single screens, as "nothing short of extraordinary."

Adarsh also pointed out that with no major releases to challenge its business in the coming weeks, "Stree 2" is expected to maintain its momentum and continue its impressive run at the box office. Adarsh expects a significant spike in collections over the third weekend, further boosting the film's already impressive box office numbers.

Globally, "Stree 2" has also broken records, with total collections reaching around ₹650 crore, making it the second-biggest hit of the year worldwide, behind only "Kalki 2898 AD." In terms of original Hindi films, "Stree 2" even surpassed the lifetime total of Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter" in its first week. As "Stree 2" continues its run, it is on track to solidify its place in Bollywood history, showing no signs of slowing down.