'Stree 2' box office collection day 25: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film tops SRK's Pathaan, crosses Rs 550 crore in India

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2's juggernaut has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release. The film struck gold at the ticket counters due to its open run in theatres and no major film releases in the pipeline as of now.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film raked in Rs 307.80 crore in its first week including its Wednesday previews, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, and Rs 72.83 crore in its third week. The film further went onto Rs 4.84 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 8.77 crore on its fourth Saturday, and Rs 11.40 crore on its fourth Sunday.

The horror comedy saw a growth of 81.20 per cent in its fourth Saturday collections and a rise of 29.99 per cent in its fourth Sunday collections, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

With this, Stree 2 made a total of Rs 25.01 crore on its fourth weekend. As of its fourth Sunday, the film made a total of Rs 551.44 crore at the India box office. With this, the film has outdone the lifetime box office business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy actioner Pathaan.

Pathaan made a total of Rs 543.05 crore during its lifetime at the India box office.

Commenting on the film's box office stride, Adarsh said: "Stree 2 continues to dominate the BO, setting new benchmarks, proving to be an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE... The massive growth over the weekend [Sat-Sun] reaffirms the well-crafted desi entertainers will always strike a chord with moviegoers."

The film had an overall theatre occupancy of 29.92 per cent in its Hindi shows on September 8.

Of this, the film witnessed the highest footfalls in Chennai (95.67 per cent), Bengaluru (67.50 per cent), Hyderabad (38 per cent), Lucknow (36.75 per cent), Jaipur (36.50 per cent), and Chandigarh (36.25 per cent), as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree and is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film focuses on the efforts of Vicky and his friends to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. It also features Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo roles.