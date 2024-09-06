Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' is most profitable film of 2024; trounces Munjya, Animal

Stree 2, the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, has gone from strength to strength at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The horror comedy has now added one more feather to its cap -- the most profitable film of 2024.

That's right. Stree 2 not only tickled the audiences' funny bones but also proved to be a gold mine for the cash-starved Indian box office in 2024. Made at a budget of around Rs 60 crore, Stree 2 has collected over Rs 520 crore in India within 21 days of its release.

Given these numbers, Stree 2's return on investment stands at Rs 460 crore. This implies that the film made around 7 times its budget, yielding a return on investment of around 767 per cent.

Not only this, the film has also surpassed the likes of Maddock Films-backed Munjya in terms of return on investment. Made on a budget of around Rs 30 crore, Munjya raked in approximately Rs 108 crore.

The film, rooted in Konkani folklore, raked in Rs 78 crore in terms of return on investment. Munjya's return on investment percentage stands at 260 per cent.

Stree 2 also outdid the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in terms of return on investment. Animal, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, raked in a total of Rs 556.36 crore. The movie yielded a return on investment of around 177 per cent.

Stree 2 has benefitted immensely from the extended long weekend it got on account of its release on Independence Day. The film released alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa. Both these films failed to impress the audiences.

Stree 2 also worked because its storyline was rooted in a rustic setting and rode on the shoulders of relatable characters. The latest Shraddha Kapoor film has raked in such phenomenal ROI at a time when the Indian box office is reeling under financial stress as recent Bollywood releases failed to resonate with the audiences and didn't augur well at the box office.

Films such as Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha, Ulajh, Bad Newz, Sarfira, and Chandu Champion failed to make an impact at the ticket counters this year.