Stree 2 box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film makes Rs 135 cr

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s second installment of hit horror-comedy Stree, has once again left people excited and scared alike. Stree 2, released three days ago, has done remarkable business at the box office.

Stree 2 has already crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark within the first three days. At the end of Saturday, Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s hit film made Rs 135.7 crore, according to the data from Sacnilk.

Related Articles

On Day 1, which was Thursday, Stree 2 box office collection amounted to Rs 51.8 crore, while it made Rs 31.4 crore on Friday and around Rs 44 crore on Saturday. With Sunday left to be accounted for, Stree 2 box office collection is looking in safe territory.

Stree 2’s box office success comes amid a rather dry period for the Indian film industry that has failed to produce a box office hit in the past few months.

Stree 2 is already clashing with three other releases – Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa and Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film has left its competitors miles behind.

Khel Khel Mein has made Rs 9.95 crore in three days, while Vedaa made Rs 10.50 crore and Thangalaan made Rs 23.80 crore in the same period, according to Sacnilk data.

Stree 2 is expected to capitalise on the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday for a stellar first weekend collection.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunita Rajwar and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the Maddock Films banner. The movie is part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe that includes films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.