Box Office
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Can Jr NTR's Devara-Part 1 break Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s streak?

The next big challenge for Stree 2 could come from Devara-Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, which hits theaters on September 27. Jr NTR, riding high on the success of RRR, has garnered a massive fan base.

Stree 2 on Day 37 continues to dominate the box office, adding another ₹4.75 crore to its already impressive earnings. Since its release on August 15, the horror-comedy has not only withstood fierce competition but has also steadily climbed towards the ₹600 crore mark. 

With just ₹6 crore left to breach this milestone, Stree 2 is set to make history in the coming days, cementing its place as one of the top-grossing films in Indian cinema this year.

Five weeks into its run, the film continues to pull in multi-crore collections as it enters its sixth week.

According to figures from Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 earned ₹307.80 crore in its first week, followed by ₹145.80 crore in the second, ₹72.83 crore in the third, ₹37.75 crore in the fourth, and ₹25.72 crore in the fifth. These numbers bring its total earnings to ₹589.90 crore over five weeks. Early estimates from Sacnilk suggest that on its 37th day, the film collected an additional ₹4.75 crore, pushing its cumulative total to ₹594.65 crore.

Stree 2 inches closer to the ₹600 crore mark. Given its current pace, the film is expected to surpass this figure by Saturday, solidifying its place in the ₹600 crore club. The industry is watching closely to see how much more Stree 2 can rake in over its sixth weekend.

Even with new heavyweights entering theaters, Stree 2 maintains its dominance. The film held strong against Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, released on September 13, which failed to slow Stree 2's momentum.

On Thursday, Stree 2 added ₹1.80 crore to its domestic total, bringing its India net earnings to ₹589 crore. Globally, the film has crossed ₹830 crore, with ₹134.3 crore coming from overseas markets.

The next big challenge for Stree 2 could come from Devara-Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, which hits theaters on September 27. Jr NTR, riding high on the success of RRR, has garnered a massive fan base, and his upcoming release might be the first serious contender to disrupt Stree 2's box office reign.

Published on: Sep 21, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
