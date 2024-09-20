Stree 2 box office collection Day 36: It's Rs 600 crore next for Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer

Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 continues its box office rampage, even as collections show signs of slowing down. The horror-comedy, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has now raked in an additional ₹1.65 crore on its fifth Thursday, bringing its total domestic haul to an eye-watering ₹564 crore.

Globally, the movie has amassed a staggering ₹801.15 crore in just 35 days, cementing its place as a colossal hit.

Stree 2: Still riding high at the box office



For a film that began with a modest ₹50 crore budget, Stree 2 has outdone itself. Even after five weeks, the film continues to pull in crores, albeit at a slightly slower pace.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned ₹307.80 crore in its first week, ₹145.80 crore in its second, ₹72.83 crore in the third, and ₹37.75 crore in its fourth week. The fifth week saw the film bring in ₹3.60 crore on Friday, ₹5.55 crore on Saturday, ₹6.85 crore on Sunday, ₹3.17 crore on Monday, ₹2.65 crore on Tuesday, and ₹2.10 crore on Wednesday, rounding off the domestic total at ₹588.10 crore by Day 35.

But let’s not forget, the numbers are still climbing. The film added another ₹1.65 crore on Day 36, nudging its domestic total to ₹564 crore. And with its international numbers in play, the worldwide tally now stands at ₹801.15 crore.

A film that struck a chord

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 struck the right note with audiences, blending horror and comedy in a way that clearly resonated with fans. Rajkummar Rao, one of the stars of the film, recently reflected on the film's success, saying, “We all are very happy that Stree 2 has done so well. With such huge (box office) numbers coming out, it proves that so many people went and watched it. I thank them for their love. I have received so many congratulatory messages and calls. It was overwhelming when people said it felt like a personal victory for them.”

Rao added that the success feels like a shared win: “Many people said, ‘Humari hi jeet hui hai, it is not just your win.’ They’ve connected their journeys with mine, and that gives me hope. It was overwhelming for me."

Industry applause and a new benchmark



The success of Stree 2 hasn’t gone unnoticed in the industry. YRF took to social media to hail the film's performance, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and the entire cast and team of Stree 2 for the humongous box office success. You’ve set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for. The last two years have been phenomenal for Hindi films, and the industry couldn’t be happier.”

With Stree 2 nearing the ₹600 crore domestic mark, all eyes are on the sixth weekend to see if this horror-comedy can smash yet another milestone. Will it hit that elusive ₹600 crore mark and make history?