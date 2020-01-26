Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film earns Rs 23.47 crore

Street Dancer 3D box office: The Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has minted Rs 23.47 crore on the box office so far. The business of the film is expected to increase owing to a weekend and Republic Day.

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: 23.47 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adarsh also went onto say that Street Dancer 3D should have collected higher since it is a youth centric film on its first day.

#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri 10.26 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

The famous film critic Joginder Tuteja said in his review that Street Dancer 3D turned out to be "an eye catchy and pacy entertainer". He also gave the Varun Dhawan dance film a 3.5 rating.

The Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and bankrolled by T-series and Remo D'Souza entertainment. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. Apart from these, actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, Murali Sharma and Zarina Wahab star in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D also features the remake of the popular Prabhu Deva track Muqabla.

The film revolves around a dance competition in the UK and the face-off between the Indian and Pakistani teams.

