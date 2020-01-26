scorecardresearch
Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film earns Rs 23.47 crore

Street Dancer 3D box office today: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is expected to earn much more owing to a weekend and Republic Day. Here's for more

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24 Street Dancer 3D released on January 24

Street Dancer 3D box office: The Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has minted Rs 23.47 crore on the box office so far. The business of the film is expected to increase owing to a weekend and Republic Day.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adarsh also went onto say that Street Dancer 3D should have collected higher since it is a youth centric film on its first day.

The famous film critic Joginder Tuteja said in his review that Street Dancer 3D turned out to be "an eye catchy and pacy entertainer". He also gave the Varun Dhawan dance film a 3.5 rating.

The Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and bankrolled by T-series and Remo D'Souza entertainment. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. Apart from these, actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, Murali Sharma and Zarina Wahab star in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D also features the remake of the popular Prabhu Deva track Muqabla.

The film revolves around a dance competition in the UK and the face-off between the Indian and Pakistani teams.

