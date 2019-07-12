Super 30 Box office collection prediction: Hrithik Roshan starrer likely to steal Kabir Singh's thunder

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is based on the life of a Bihar-based Mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program 'Super 30', is all set to hit the theatres today, Friday (July 12). The biographical drama film, Super 30, is helmed by director Vikas Bahl and Super 30 collection is likely to steal both charm and thunder of the highest grosser of the year- Kabir Singh. Even though there is no certainty that the Box office collection of Super 30 film will quell the storm created by Kabir Singh, trade analysts and early estimates suggest that the film is likely to do 'good business' at the box office.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar, while discussing the prospects (Super 30 collection) of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, said, "Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it's not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik."

Super 30, also stars Mrunal Thakur in significant role. It may be noted that Super 30 will be Phantom Film's last production. Furthermore, the film was screened to positive responses from the film fraternity. While Farah Khan has called Super 30 the 'film of the year', Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has called it a "must watch".

