Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi's film is set to earn Rs 100 cr worldwide

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi starrer period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is ruling at the southern India's box office. Helmed by Surendra Reddy, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy is close to create a century in terms of its worldwide collection. The film did total box office business of over Rs 85 crore on Day 1. With this, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy has become fifth biggest South Indian opener after Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore), Saaho (Rs 127 crore), 2.0 (Rs 94 crore) and Kabali (Rs 88 crore).

Region-wise, Sye Raa collected nearly Rs 47 crore in Andhra circuit, Rs 8.75 crore in Karnataka; Rs 1 crore in Tamil Nadu; Rs 45 lakh in Malyalam and Rs 2.65 crore in rest of India on its first day, reported boxofficeindia.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy-an 18th century feudal lord-from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, who started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. Sye Raa Naarsimha Reddy is written by Paruchuri Brothers. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in his battle against the Britishers. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles. Amit Trivedi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan-famed Julius Packiam has composed the music of Sye Raa Naarsimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released along action-film War strarring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Hollywood psychological thriller 'Joker'. Film War's Telugu and Tamil versions have not been much successful in gripping the audience in south; Hollywood film Joker is marginally ahead of Sye Raa in Chennai. Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy has collected Rs 14 lakh, whereas Joker collected Rs 19 lakh in Chennai.

