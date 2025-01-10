'Game Changer' Twitter review: 'Super comeback from Shankar sir,' say cinephiles on Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film

Game Changer, the much-awaited political drama featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, released in theatres worldwide today. The film released amid much excitement of Ram Charan fans, elevated further by the film's shows beginning as early as 4 am in Telangana.

Soon after the film released in theatres, cinephiles shared their takes on X (formerly Twitter). While some users backed the film as Shankar's comeback from the Indian 2 disaster and Ram Charan's performance, others questioned the physics-defying action sequences.

"Super comeback from Shankar sir," a user commented.

"Ram Charan's fantastic performance with nuanced portrayal of the character brings both intensity and strength to the role. S J Suryah was outstanding. Kiara Advani and Anjali did their roles perfectly. Songs and visuals were a treat to watch on the big screen. Background score enhanced the elevation in key scenes. Overall an impactful commercial entertainer with Shankar mark," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said.

"I can't recall the exact dialogues, but the ones Appanna utters with Sreekanth and Rajeev Kanakala about politics during his death scene -- Oh God! Those dialogues alone are worth the ticket price. Kudos to Sai Madhav Burra for such impactful writing (sic)," a user noted.

"Where is Logic?? Where is Physics?? Lord Issac Shankar Newton. Cringe lo Indian 2 ni minchipoyyindhi ga (sic)," another user commented.

A social media user wrote: "When you've already established that an IAS officer can be the "real" system and bring effective change to be the Game Changer, why do you need him to be the CM? Shankar once used to understand the scene and use technical brilliance to narrate it. Now, he does the opposite (sic)!"

"Done with my show, average 2nd half..Shankar completly lost his touch during 2nd half should have written it better. Thaman's music a big positive for the film. abrupt climax ending. No high scenes throughout...Overall an average fare 2.25/5," yet another user said.

Directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer features Ram Charan in a double role. The film is centered around an IAS officer with anger issues who strives to combat corrupt politicians including the Chief Minister who destroyed his father's dream of a corruption-free country.

Besides Ram Charan, the film features Kiara Advani, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Srikanth in significant roles. Made at a budget of around ₹450 crore, Game Changer released in theatres worldwide on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.