Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's film off to a slow start; earns over Rs 3 crore

Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad is likely to have a slow start at the ticket window as the film made a total of Rs 3.5 crore on its release day. The film will do an average business in the opening weekend, as per Bollywood Hungama. Anubhav Sinha-directed social drama has received positive reviews from critics alike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and called the social drama on violence in marriages "his best work so far". He also lauded the performances of Taapsee Pannu and the debutant Pavail Gulati in the film.

Thappad is the third women empowerment-based film of this year, followed by Deepika Padulone's Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. The Day-1 box office business of all three films has been average. Chhapaak and Panga minted Rs 4.77 crore and Rs 2.70 crore, on their opening day, respectively.

As per film analysts, it seems difficult for Thappad to be a blockbuster as Hindi films released in the month of February haven't managed to be successful at the box office so far. In 2020, only the Ajay Devgn-starrer historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has managed to remain profitable by earning a total of Rs 276 crore. Other Hindi releases of January and February collectively accumulated Rs 310 crore. Hindi films that were released during the period were Chhapaak, Jai Mummy Di, Panga, Street Dancer 3D, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara, Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.

