‘The Kashmir Files’ Box Office: Anupam Kher-starrer makes Rs 12.40 cr on Monday 

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files has raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on Monday. The film’s total collections stand at Rs 179.85 crore as on Monday. The film raked in Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday; Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 19.15 crore on Friday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has overtaken the likes of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 and Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of box office collections in the post-pandemic times.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files is SENSATIONAL… *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post-pandemic era*, OVERTAKES Sooryavanshi, 83 The Film and Hollywood giant Spiderman BY A RECORD MARGIN… [Week 2] Friday 19.15 crore; Saturday 24.80 crore; Sunday 26.20 crore; Monday 12.40 crore. Total: Rs 179.85 crore.”

Meanwhile, Agnihotri responded to a tweet by a Madhya Pradesh-based IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who requested the filmmaker to donate the earnings of his film so far to charity.

Khan noted that the director, also known for his ventures like Buddha in a Traffic Jam and The Tashkent Files, should donate the film’s earnings for the education of the Kashmiri Pandit children and construction of their homes in Kashmir.

Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great.People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 20, 2022

Agnihotri was, however, quick to respond and said that he would be visiting Bhopal on March 25. The director tweeted, “Sir Niyaaz Khan Sahab, I am coming to Bhopal on March 25. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer.”

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

For the unversed, Khan is the deputy secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department and has also authored books like Talaq Talaq Talaq on Triple Talaq and Be Ready to Die on the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis by the Islamic State.

In another development, authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota have imposed Section 144 across the city from today till April 21. The Kota District Collector and District Magistrate said in a notification, “Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22 till April 21, in view of maintaining law and order with the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files.’”

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files charts the sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which eventually led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. The film is jointly bankrolled by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The latest Agnihotri film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belawadi and Atul Srivastava in pivotal roles.

