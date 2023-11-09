scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 10 cr for opening day, eyes bumper Diwali opening

'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 10 cr for opening day, eyes bumper Diwali opening

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer "Tiger 3" has received phenomenal response from the audiences even before its release. The movie has already garnered about Rs 10 crore for the opening day with about 3.8 lakh tickets sold out

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai" and releases on November 12 The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai" and releases on November 12
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer "Tiger 3" has received phenomenal response from the audiences even before its release. The movie has already garnered about Rs 10 crore for the opening day with about 3.8 lakh tickets sold out, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai" and releases on November 12, the day of Diwali. The advance booking for the film opened on Sunday.

According to the portal, the advance sales of the movie are expected to pick up in the last two days and the final sales could go over Rs 20 crore for the opening day. The number could have been well over Rs 30 crore had the film released on Friday, it added.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Wednesday that a total of 39,000 tickets have been sold by PVR Inox and Cinepolis for day 2.

Meanwhile, film critic, Ramesh Bala shared that the movie is witnessing a great response from the audiences. He wrote, "@beingsalmankhan is indeed the hero of the masses as #Tiger3 is roaring from all corners of the nation. Hyderabad theatre “Prasads Multiplex” increased the shows. This is being done by seeing a high surge of booking and enquires!"

Separately, he wrote, "The advance booking of @beingsalmankhan headlined #Tiger3 that is filling in fast mode is evident of the fact that the actioner is ready to take the biggest Diwali opening in Indian Cinema and that too without any promotions".

Previously, YRF said shows of "Tiger 3" will start from 7 am across India.

The film will also be available in multiple premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE and 4DE Motion.

Set after the events of "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

Published on: Nov 09, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
