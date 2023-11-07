'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan's film sells 2.27 lakh tickets, grosses Rs 6.48 crore in India

'Tiger 3' advance booking update: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3's advance bookings garnered great response on Monday. The film sold around 2.27 lakh tickets on Monday and grossed around Rs 6.48 crore so far. Of the 2.27 lakh tickets, Tiger 3 sold 2.17 lakh tickets for its Hindi 2D shows, 5,377 tickets for its Hindi IMAX shows and 3,077 tickets for its Telugu 2D shows respectively.

The film further sold a total of 1,099 tickets for its Hindi 4DX shows and 60 tickets for its Hindi ICE shows respectively. Key contributors to Tiger 3's phenomenal advance bookings so far are Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the national multiplex chains, Tiger 3 is ahead of films like Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Salman Khan's previous film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem ki Katha. The film is inching closer to the advance booking numbers of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the national multiplex chains.

Tiger 3 has sold around 77,500 tickets at the national multiplex chains as of Monday night. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sold around 73,000 tickets across national chains whereas OMG 2 sold around 72,500 tickets in its advance bookings.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Satyaprem ki Katha sold around 58,000 tickets each across national chains in their respective advance bookings. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on the other hand, sold around 80,000 tickets for its opening day.

At present, Tiger 3 is far behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Hindi version of Prabhas' Adipurush, and Shah Rukh Khan's latest films Jawan and Pathaan in terms of advance bookings across national chains.

Tiger 3 box office prediction

With the stellar response to the film's advance bookings, film trade analysts are of the opinion that Tiger 3 will have an encouraging box office opening. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan told news agency PTI that Tiger 3 has shown 'decent' advance sales and may register an opening of Rs 35-40 crore at the domestic box office.

He added that if the buzz around the movie is good, it will do "exceedingly well from Monday onwards". PVR Inox's Sanjeev Bijli said that the film will likely cross Rs 200 crore in its first week due to the long festive weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh explained that the audience response to Tiger 3 cannot be compared to that of Pathaan and Jawan. Adarsh attributed the advance booking response of Pathaan and Jawan to the timing of the films' release.

"This film is releasing on Sunday, on Diwali day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday or might go for a spot or current booking. It is a bit too early, we will get clarity closer to the release. As of now, it is excellent,” he said.

How is Tiger 3 expected to fare down South?

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala, however, said that the buzz around Tiger 3 is not that great in south India because the movie opens on a Sunday and is not set in the region. Bala added that the film could perform well in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai but postive word of mouth is needed for it to get support from South.

He added that the audience is enthusiastic about regional festive releases such as Karthi's Japan, Karthik Subbaraj's directorial venture Jigarthanda Double X, and Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Saagaradaache Ello.

"The two big films in the South are Japan and Jigarthanda Double X. In the South, it (advance booking for Tiger 3) is slow because we have our own movies coming up in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. People here are looking at Friday, south Diwali releases and not Hindi releases that’s happening on Sunday, maybe people start looking at buying tickets closer to the weekend," Bala explained.

Tiger 3 story, cast

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will continue the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively in the film. Tiger 3 is the third film in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Tiger franchise and the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Gavie Chahal, Riddhi Dogra, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles.

Tiger 3 release date, box office clash

Tiger 3 will release in theatres globally on November 11 and in India on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will clash with Brie Larson's The Marvels worldwide and with Karthi's Japan, Karthik Subbaraj's directorial venture Jigarthanda Double X, and Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Saagaradaache Ello down South.

(With PTI inputs)

