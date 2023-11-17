'Tiger 3' box office collection day 5: Salman Khan's film dips further, makes Rs 18.50 crore

'Tiger 3' collection: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 saw a further dip in its box office collections on its fifth day. The film made Rs 18.50 crore on its first Thursday compared to Rs 21.10 crore on its first Wednesday. Tiger 3 made Rs 44.30 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 59.25 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 44.50 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's total collections in India reached Rs 187.65 crore.

The latest Salman Khan film had an overall 16.44 per cent occupancy across Hindi shows on Thursday, followed by Telugu (16.50 per cent occupancy) and Tamil shows (13.27 per cent occupancy) respectively. Key contributors to the occupancy across Hindi shows were Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and National Capital Region (NCR).

Bengaluru, Warangal, Guntur, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Hyderabad are among the top regions which saw the highest occupancy across Tiger 3's Telugu shows. Tiger 3's Tamil shows saw the highest occupancy across Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Pondicherry and Madurai, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Tiger 3 is also the 17th Salman Khan film to cross the Rs 100 crore club after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.94 crore), Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.23 crore), Bharat (Rs 212.03 crore), Race 3 (Rs 169.5 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), Tubelight (Rs 119.26 crore), Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore), Kick (Rs 231.85 crore), Jai Ho (Rs 117.2 crore), Dabangg 2 (Rs 155 crore), Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore), Bodyguard (Rs 148.52 crore), Ready (Rs 120.9 crore), and Dabangg (Rs 140.22 crore).

At the worldwide box office, Salman Khan's film is marching towards the Rs 300 crore mark. The film held well at the global box office despite the India vs New Zealand match. The film made Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, Rs 67.34 crore on day 3 and Rs 31.54 crore on day 4. With this, the film's collections reached Rs 282.27 crore worldwide within four days of its release.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film focuses on Avinash and Zoya who are out on a mission to clear their names after being branded as traitors.

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa in significant roles. The film has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal respectively.

