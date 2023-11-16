'Tiger 3' box office collection: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 300 cr worldwide

'Tiger 3' collection: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is staying strong at the worldwide box office despite the India vs New Zealand semi final match on Wednesday. The film is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone at the global box office. Tiger 3 made Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, Rs 67.34 crore on day 3, and Rs 31.54 crore on day 4 globally.

With this, the film's box office collections reached Rs 282.27 crore at the worldwide box office, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. "Tiger 3 is marching towards Rs 300 crore milestone mark at the WW box office. Salman Khan's film continues to hold well despite IND vs NZ semifinals on Wednesday," Vijayabalan wrote while giving a lowdown of the film's worldwide box office as of Wednesday.

At the domestic box office, however, the story was different as the film saw a major dip in its collections on day 4. The film collected Rs 44.50 crore on day 1, Rs 59.25 crore on day 2, Rs 44.75 crore on day 3 and Rs 31.54 crore on day 4. With this, the film has earned a total of around Rs 169.75 crore in terms of its net domestic box office collections.

The film saw a dip in its collections as the IND vs NZ match logged record viewership on Disney+ Hotstar with 5.3 crore concurrent viewers. Virat Kohli made his 50th ODI century and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in the ODI format.

"The 5.3 cr concurrent viewers for India's semifinal against New Zealand exceeds the combined population of Australia and New Zealand by more than 1.5 times! This milestone is not just a triumph of technology but a testament to our viewers' unwavering support. With the final just around the corner, we look forward to bringing the nation together to witness the making of sporting history," Disney+Hotstar India head Sajith Sivanandan said on the India vs New Zealand semi final viewership.

Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe of films and focuses on Avinash and Zoya who undertake a life-threatening mission to clear their names after an ex-ISI agent frames them for treason. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Kumud Mishra, Revathi and Vishal Jethwa in significant roles.

