'Tiger 3' box office collection: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 is having a great run at the worldwide box office. The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally on the ninth day since its theatrical release.

The film earned Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, Rs 67.34 crore on day 3, Rs 31.54 crore on day 4, Rs 29.91 crore on day 5, Rs 22.43 crore on day 6, Rs 32.14 crore on day 7, Rs 19.68 crore on day 8 and Rs 13.75 crore on day 9. With this, the film has collected a total of Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also WATCH: From exquisite watches featuring Raja Ravi Varma art to Rimzim Dadu, Vikram Goyal’s designs, award-winning liquor Camikara, check out BT Magazine’s pick of Indian luxury | In Pics

"Tiger 3 WW Box Office ZOOMS past Rs 400 crore gross mark globally. Gold hold on working Monday," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X formerly Twitter while giving a lowdown of the film's worldwide box office business till Monday.

#Tiger3 WW Box Office



ZOOMS past ₹4⃣0⃣0⃣ cr gross mark globally.



Good hold on working Monday.



Day 1 - ₹ 95.23 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 88.16 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 67.34 cr

Day… pic.twitter.com/fsa2lKSu4q — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 21, 2023

The film's worldwide box office business on Sunday was impacted by the India vs Australia WC 2023 final match and was hit by Monday blues on the ninth day. On day 8 and 9, the film made less than Rs 20 crore in its daily worldwide collections. Tiger 3 made Rs 19.68 crore on its day 8 and Rs 13.75 crore on its day 9.

Moreover, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that minting a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore is simply not possible for Tiger 3. "Lifetime worldwide collection of ₹ 500 cr is not possible now as minting ₹ 124 cr from here on is extremely tough," Kadel said in his post on X.

At the domestic box office, it is a different story as the film managed to collect only around Rs 6.50 crore on its ninth day. Tiger 3 made Rs 187.65 crore in its first and went onto collect Rs 13.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 18.50 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 10.50 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the film's total India box office collection went to Rs 236.43 crore on Monday.

Following from the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 focuses on former RAW agent Avinash and ex-ISI agent Zoya who have to undertake a dangerous mission to clear their names after being branded as traitors by a revengeful ISI agent. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Riddhi Dogra in significant roles.

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection day 9: Salman Khan's film nosedives on 2nd Monday, makes just Rs 6 cr

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection day 8: Salman Khan's film hit by IND vs AUS World Cup final, makes Rs 10.25 cr