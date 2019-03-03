Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 10: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's film earns Rs 106 crore

Director Indra Kumar, who has made movies like Dil, Beta, Raja, Ishq, and Masti -- with his latest release Total Dhamaal -- has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh's adventure-comedy flick has emerged as a major box office hit and has raked in over Rs 106 crore in Indian ticket window. Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise and has received mixed reviews from the movie experts.

According to trade pundit Taran Adarsh, Indra Kumar's film, which is produced on a budget of almost Rs 105 crore, has grossed Rs 7.02 crore on Saturday, thus taking its final collection to Rs 106.32 crore at the domestic box office.

#TotalDhamaal crosses cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: 106.32 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

On the other hand, after entering the Bollywood's Rs 100-crore club, Total Dhamaal has become Madhuri Dixit's first film to enter the club; Ajay Devgn's ninth film to do so; Riteish Deshmukh's fifth; and Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi's third film to surpass Rs 100 crore mark at the box office so far.

Additionally, Total Dhamaal also witnesses Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor working together after a gap of nearly 19 years. They were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja. The movie's plot narrates the adventures of 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. These people travel through the land, desert, water, and sky to get hold of the prize.

Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms, has partnered with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Along with a list of bigwigs, Total Dhamaal also features actors like Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaffery, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar, and Johny Lever. Despite the release of two new films - Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal is expected to have a collection boost on Sunday because of its steady performance in metro cities.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

