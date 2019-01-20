Uri Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's film on its way to become his first Rs 100-crore movie

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, first super hit movie of 2019, is on its way to becoming the actor's biggest movie and his first in a lead role to enter Bollywood's Rs 100-crore club. The movie has managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark in five days, touch Rs 75 crore milestone in eight days and will most probably achieve Rs 100 crore target in 10 days. However, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which made a collection of nearly Rs 195.75 crore, did also feature Vicky Kaushal, but as a supporting character not in leading role.

The war-drama film collected Rs Fri 7.66 crore on Day 8, which is close to its opening day collection of Rs 8.20 crore. Vicky Kaushal's movie has grossed Rs 13.24 crore on its day 9, therefore taking its over all collection to Rs 91.84 crore at the box office so far.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO... Should cross cr mark today [Day 10]... Second Sat is higher than first Sat [ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first choice of moviegoers and is eclipsing the collections of all other films that are currently in the competition like Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India, Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister.

Adarsh in another tweet had stated that Vicky Kaushal's Uri, during first 8 days of release, has grossed more than Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Rajkummar Rao's Stree, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho and Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at the Indian box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 5 75 cr: Day 8 100 cr: Day 10#Uri is not just the first cr film of 2019 [#Hindi language], but also the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2019... #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's movie has already collected more than its production cost and promotional expenses combined. Uri was produced on a budget of nearly Rs 42 crore and has collected nearly Rs 50 crore more than its budget.

Debutant director Aditya Dhar, who has also written Uri: The Surgical Strike, has received positive reviews from both audience and critics alike for his contributions in the film. Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned more than Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. Both films are based on real events and were released on the same day, 11th January.

Uri: The Surgical Strike revolves around real events of the Indian armed forces' surgical strikes, which were carried out across the Line of Control. Besides Vicky Kaushal, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

