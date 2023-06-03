Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan starrer off to decent start

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released on Friday. Laxman Utekar’s directional venture started on a slow note in the morning hours of day 1 but picked up pace across the nation in the second half, marking a decent start at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got an opening of Rs 5.49 cr. The film had an overall 19.64 per cent occupancy on Friday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Since the film has received a mixed response from critics and audiences, the numbers are expected to grow in the upcoming days.

Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz. The *national chains* contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1… ⭐️ #PVR: 1.54 cr ⭐️ #INOX: 1.11 cr ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 70 lacs. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB.”

With this, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke becomes Vicky’s second biggest opening in a lead role after Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is also the fourth biggest opening for Sara after Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Kedarnath.

Only from the Indian national chains, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was able to raise Rs 3.35 Crore. The Vicky-Sara starrer's budget is reportedly far smaller than that of other films in its genre that have already been released. The movie might get an opening weekend of between Rs 22 and Rs 25 crores if the trend holds.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the main roles. They play a married couple who are heading for a divorce because they feel their marriage has become stagnant. The movie has been backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The Maddock Films production was written by Laxman himself, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.