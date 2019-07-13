Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's film makes Rs 11 crore; fails to surpass Kabir Singh

Hrithik Roshan's latest offering Super 30 was released on Friday. Super 30's box office collection was off to a decent start but failed to overtake Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh that is performing very well in the box office. While a comparison between the both the films are unfair, it is also inevitable as both Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor are popular A-listers.

Hrithik Roshan's film, according to early estimates made Rs 11-11.50 crore on its Day 1. It must be mentioned that Kabir Singh managed one of the highest openings on Day 1 with its collection of Rs 20.21 crore.

Super 30's box office collection is perhaps an indicator of how the movie is likely to perform in the coming days. However, the collection is likely to pick up on Saturday and Sunday. Big releases like Super 30 tend to make up to 40 per cent more on Saturdays and sustain the uptick on Sundays as well. So, things are looking good for Hrithik Roshan's film.

According to a report in boxofficeindia, Super 30 has done better in urban cities but single screens have seen a dull reception.

While Hrithik Roshan's appearance and accent have been criticised, Super 30 has garnered decent reviews. Based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar who rose to fame for training underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination, Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame.

Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh.

Also read: Super 30 Box office collection prediction: Hrithik Roshan starrer likely to steal Kabir Singh's thunder

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Prediction: Check news, trailer, soundtrack of Hrithik Roshan's new film