Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi's film bounces towards Rs 150 crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, superstar Chiranjeevi's latest offering is doing wonders at the box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection stood at Rs 132 crore in just three days. The movie is likely to make Rs 150 crore in just a day or two. Chiranjeevi's fandom made sure that the movie gives a tough fight to Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action flick, War.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stood at Rs 54.88 crore in three days, as per reports. In Chennai, box office collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stood at Rs 12 lakh.

The Chiranjeevi starrer's original version is faring well but the dubbed Hindi version is clashing with big-budget Hindi movie, War. War has done exceedingly well at the domestic box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened in 1,200 screens in Hindi and has a significantly lesser reach than War.

Not only that, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also clashing with big Hollywood release of the month, Joker. Moreover, with Durga Puja being celebrated widely in the Eastern states, box office collections for all the movies in the region have been flat.

Nevertheless, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to do good business across the globe on the back of Chiranjeevi's star power.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the life and times of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an 18th century feudal lord from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy started a rebellion against the colonising East India Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan who plays the role of Reddy's mentor in the war against the Britishers. Along with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

