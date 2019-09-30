War 2019 Box Office Prediction: Check trailer, soundtrack, cast of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited high-octane action drama film War is set to hit the screens in just two days. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War will be releasing in Hindi, English and Telugu on October 2. War is the first Hindi film to be shot in Artic Circle.

Box office prediction: Trade experts believe that War might mint nearly Rs 20 crore on its opening day as it is a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. However, the film's Telugu version might struggle due to the release of Cheereanjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on the same day.

Further, the biggest competition for War in its first weekend is the release of Warner Bros film Joker. Joker, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, won the coveted Golden Lion trophy.

War cast: Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.

War trailer: War's 2-minute-25-second trailer was released on August 27. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Tiger Shroff's teacher in the film. The trailer of the film has garnered 72 million views on YouTube.

War soundtrack: The music of war is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The film has two songs Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar. Ghungroo has already received over 62 million views on YouTube.

