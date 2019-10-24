War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan achieves feat Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar haven't

War has become the first film of Hrithik Roshan to enter the top-10 highest earning Hindi movies list. War is ranked seventh on the list. The film has earned nearly Rs 307 crore. The film has overtaken Salman Khan's Sultan and Bhansali's Padmaavat. War has also earned more than Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (Rs 290 crore).

The films ahead of War in the list include Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju, PK and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Interestingly, none of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar movies are in the top 10.

War amassed Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day (October 2). On Day 3, the film minted Rs 100 crore. By Day 7, the film had touched Rs 200 crore mark. On Day 14, the Siddarth Anand-directorial surpassed this year's blockbuster film Kabir Singh.

Film experts say War's release date -- Gandhi Jayanti and later Navratri and Dussehra festivals -- played a huge role in its stellar earnings. The film also got the benefit of an extended weekend (from Wednesday to Sunday).

War's box office milestones:

Day 1: Rs 50 crore

Day 3: Rs 100 crore

Day 5: Rs 150 crore

Day 7: Rs 200 crore

Day 11: Rs 250 crore

Day 19: Rs 300 crore

The Hrithik Roshan starrer movie has been released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Since its release War has dominated box office. Despite the release of Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink and Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan, the film's earnings have continued to soar.

War was made on a budget of nearly Rs 200 crore. It is the first Hindi cinema to be shot in the Arctic Circle. The cast includes Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and veteran actor Ashutosh Rana.

