War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film breaches Rs 300 crore mark in India

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's film 'War' is unstoppable at the ticket windows as it has managed to lure the audience to the theatres even after a month. The high-octane action film was released on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

After minting Rs 224.43 crore in its first week itself, the film has dominated the box office for nearly a month now. It's total collection in India has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

"And the Hindi version of War hits triple century crosses Rs 300 crore," said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"And the Hindi version of War hits triple century... Crosses Rs 300 crore [Hindi]... [Hindi; Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 66 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 1.11 cr, Tue 96 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 60 lakhs. Total: Rs 300.14 cr. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 314.67 cr. India biz." - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War's on-screen pairing of the two action dominating stars and their face-off scenes has worked perfectly well. The film has also surpassed this year's biggest hit -- Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie comprises some breathtaking action sequences around two men -- Khalid and Kabir. Khalid is a RAW agent, who is on a mission to hunt down his mentor, Kabir, who has gone rogue. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

