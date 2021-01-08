Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel appear before Bandra police in sedition case

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra police to record their statements in a sedition case and other related charges. Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category CRPF security cover, arrived at the Bandra police station along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and her lawyer.

The Bandra police had registered an FIR following orders from a Bandra magistrate court against the Bollywood actor and her sister on allegations of promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October last year.

The Bandra magistrate court had instructed the police to conduct an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister for allegedly trying to incite hatred through their social media posts.

A casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwar Ali Sayyad, had filed a complaint with the Bandra police against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli for allegedly inciting hatred and communal tension through social media. Both the sisters were booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious statements), 34 (common intention) and 124A (sedition).

The Simran actor and her sister had moved the Bombay High Court against this order and sought to quash the FIR. While hearing this petition, two-judge bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik had observed that it was of the prima facie opinion that Indian Penal Code's Section 124A, which deals with sedition, was wrongly invoked by the police. The court had said, "If someone does not fall in line with the government, then can sedition charges be invoked?"

(Edited with PTI inputs)

