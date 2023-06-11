Actor Mangal Dhillon, known for ‘Buniyaad’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, passes away after battling cancer

Veteran actor-director Mangal Dhillon on Sunday passed away after a long battle with cancer. Dhillon was admitted to a Ludhiana Hospital before he passed away. The actor-director died just a week before his birthday (June 18). More details about his last rites are awaited, India Today reported.

Actor Yashpal Sharma also confirmed the news and expressed his sorrow for his demise.

He posted on Facebook, "Mangal Dillon Ji RIP". Many of his fans also remembered him for his acting skills. One of his fans tweeted, "Oh! He was a very good actor. I distinctly remember him from many serials - Junoon, Buniyad."

Mangal Dhillon was born in a Sikh family in a village Wander Jatana in Punjab’s Faridkot district. The actor-director studed in Panj Graayin Kalan Government School till fourth standard and then moved near his father’s farm in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, he returned to Punjab and completed his higher secondary education from Kot Kapura. Dhillon did his graduation from Muktsar Government College.

Mangal Dhillon was known for his performances in serials like Katha Sagar, Buniyaad, Junoon, Kismat, The Great Maratha, Panther, Ghutan, Sahil, Maulana Azad, Mujrim Hazir, Rishta, Yug, and Noorjahan. He also acted in movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Train To Pakistan, Dayavan, Janasheen, Dalaal, Kahan Hai Kanoon, and Amba among others.

Dhillon last appeared in the movie Toofan Singh as Lakha in 2017. Dhillon won the Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners’ Association (RAPA) award for the best actor for his performance in the TV serial Junoon in 1998. He was conferred the Baba Farid Award by the Punjab Government for the film Khalsa.

He also formed a production company known for productions like historical film Khalsa, A Day at the Golden Temple, Prakash Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh Ate Dastaar, The Inseparable-A Sikh and his Turban, Sarvnash, Gurbani De Kautak Part-1 and Part-2 , Toshakhana Sri Darbar Sahib, and Harinam Ke Chamatkar.

Mangal Dhillon was awarded the Mohan Rakesh Gold Medal for best actor. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh gave Dhillon an outstanding achievement award in 2006. Dhillon also got several other recognitions from the Punjab Government.

