Adipurush won't release in IMAX in India; Prabhas fans slam T-Series for 'worst planning'

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor in the avatar of Lord Ram in his latest film Adipurush. The film is all set to release in theatres on June 16, but just a few days ahead of the release, there are reports suggesting that the movie will not be released in IMAX in India, and fans are disappointed with this. Some fans are calling out the production house T-Series for not planning the film release well.

According to some reports, since DC's superhero film, The Flash is releasing on the same date as Adipurush (June 16), Warner Bros. Pictures had blocked the IMAX screens in India well in advance. Hence, Adipurush will be unable to have an IMAX release.

This has disappointed Prabhas fans as they have been waiting for the film for quite some time, but now they won't be able to enjoy the IMAX experience.

No IMAX 2D or 3D Release for #Adipurush anywhere. Confirms the Plexes saying unavailability of an IMAX print. #TheFlash (IMAX 2D) to get all Screens in India as well. pic.twitter.com/rP5Bkl6HBv — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 11, 2023

Netizens shared their furious reactions on Twitter slamming the production house T-Series for their "worst planning".

Here are some of the tweets expressing disappointment on the movie not finding an IMAX release.

Worst planning and a release date a pan India movie can ever get ra @TSeries @rajeshnair06 @omraut lucha 😭 — Mowa sir (@tweetsbymowa) June 11, 2023

They destroyed the huge positive buzz with that teaser and build some 50% buzz again from the beginning — Mowa sir (@tweetsbymowa) June 11, 2023

@jazzcinemas releasing flash movie imax 2d version instead of #AdhiPurush . Adhipurush loss is Flash gai. pic.twitter.com/f9J2MUbdeV — Nagaraju_Chittimala (@CH_Naga_raju) June 11, 2023

This shouldn't happen #Adipurush #Prabhas𓃵 should get equal chance in imax atleast in his home ground india not in usa #TheFlashMovie is a big movie but #Adipurush is the biggest budget of the year giving it a fair chance is required — ADG (@LoverPoster) June 11, 2023

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut and is based on based Valmiki's Ramayana. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi and will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, and the budget was around a whopping Rs 500 crore. Its pre-release event took place on June 9 in Tirupati.