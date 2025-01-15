Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life: Netflix announces its Tamil cinema lineup for 2025

Netflix has announced its Tamil cinema lineup for 2025 that will make their exclusive debut on the streaming platform after their theatrical releases. The lineup includes movies featuring Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Kamal Haasan.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India, said: “2024 was a remarkable year for Netflix India, with Tamil films winning hearts worldwide like never before. Blockbusters like Amaran, GOAT, Maharaja, and Meiyazhagan showcased the universal appeal of authentic storytelling. And 2025 is set to be even more exciting! With a slate featuring some of the most talented names and gripping stories – like Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life, VidaaMuyarchi, and Retro – this year promises unforgettable experiences. We can't wait for you to dive in – 2025 is going to be unforgettable!"

Here’s the list of upcoming Tamil films in Netflix:

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan

Retro, starring Suriya, Pooja Hegde

Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parmeswaran

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parmeswaran

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse

Perusu, starring Vaibhav, Sunil, Niharika NM

Untitled Pradeep Ranganathan-Keerthiswaran, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju

VidaaMuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar

Amaran, Maharaja, Thangalaan, The Greatest of All Time, Indian 2, Sorgavaasal are some of the Tamil movies, released in 2024 that are already on Netflix.