Top Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil OTT shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Aha, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Here’s a deeper dive into some of the best Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil content available on OTT platforms this week. You can check the plot and the essence of the story along with the platform where you can stream it.

Telugu OTT Releases

1. Thappinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi

In this tightly-woven suspense thriller, four individuals find their lives intertwined in a desperate chase for stolen money. Among them is a taxi driver grappling with his daughter’s cancer treatment, a woman reeling from heartbreak, a crafty bank robber, and a man willing to sacrifice his wealth for love. As their motives collide, the narrative unfolds into a high-stakes game of survival and ambition, with unexpected twists keeping viewers hooked.

Streaming on Aha

2. Naradan

A drama-thriller centred on Chandraprakash, a successful TV news anchor who succumbs to the pressures of media competition. When pushed to sensationalise news for ratings, Chandraprakash leaves his job and re-emerges as a ruthless journalist who thrives on theatrics and controversy. This gripping exploration of media ethics features a strong performance by Tovino Thomas, supported by Anna Ben.

Streaming on Aha

3. KA

Abhinaya Vasudev, a man with a peculiar habit of reading others’ letters, wakes up in an interrogation cell with no memory of how he got there. Using an advanced hypnotic device, a mysterious interrogator pieces together Abhinaya’s hidden past, exposing his morally ambiguous deeds. This psychological suspense thriller explores guilt, memory, and manipulation, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Tanvi Ram.

Streaming on ETV Win



4. Vikkatakavi

Set in a small Telangana village in the 1970s, this suspense thriller follows Ramakrishna, a young detective determined to solve a peculiar mystery. When the village’s residents start inexplicably losing their memories, Ramakrishna, also known as Vikkatakavi, digs deep into the phenomenon, unearthing shocking secrets. With its period setting and gripping narrative, this is a must-watch for fans of detective dramas.

Streaming on Zee5

Kannada OTT Releases

1. Bagheera

This action-packed thriller revolves around a fearless police officer tasked with uncovering a dangerous conspiracy. As he delves deeper, he faces challenges that test his resolve and morals. With a fast-paced narrative and gripping performances, Bagheera is a cinematic treat for fans of intense dramas.

Streaming on Netflix



2. Martin

A high-octane action drama, Martin captures the journey of a man entangled in a web of vengeance and danger. With adrenaline-pumping sequences and a compelling storyline, the film promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

3. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

This black comedy delves into the chaotic and often absurd lives of hostel residents. Through quirky characters and witty dialogues, the film paints a humorous yet poignant picture of youthful mischief and camaraderie.

Streaming on Zee5

Tamil OTT Releases

1. Brother

A heartfelt family drama, Brother tells the story of sibling bonds, personal sacrifices, and familial ties. Starring Jayam Ravi, the film blends emotional depth with moments of light-heartedness, making it a relatable experience for audiences.

Streaming on Zee5



2. Deepavali Bonus

This festive film is rooted in the spirit of giving and family celebrations. It follows the journey of characters as they rediscover the joy of togetherness, making it a feel-good watch for the holiday season.

Streaming on Aha



3. Lineman

Inspired by a true story, Lineman explores the life of an electric lineman working in a Tamil Nadu salt factory. The film highlights his struggles to provide for his family, his sacrifices, and the unbreakable bond he shares with his son. A deeply emotional narrative with standout performances.

Streaming on Aha



4. Kozhipannai Chelladurai

This slice-of-life drama takes viewers into the heart of rural Tamil Nadu, where a close-knit community grapples with love, loss, and laughter. With its realistic portrayal of everyday struggles, the film resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video