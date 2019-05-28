Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt overtake SRK, Salman Khan in celeb endorsements

Akshay Kumar has surpassed everyone in the B-Town with endorsements worth Rs 100 crore, as mentioned in to ESP Properties' Showbiz 2.0 report. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has also outdone her co-stars and overtaken Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the endorsement space. Alia's endorsement is recorded Rs 68 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's is Rs 56 crore and Salman's Rs 40 crore.

Actor Ranveer Singh has the second-highest endorsement value of Rs 84 crore. Deepika Padukone is at number three with Rs 75 crore of endorsement value.

Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan has bagged the number fourth spot with endorsement value worth Rs 72 crore.

In this list, Alia Bhatt is at number five, Shah Rukh Khan at number six, and Salman Khan at number eight.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif have been ranked the bottom-two with endorsement value of Rs 32 crore and Rs 30 crore, respectively.

According to the report, several brands are eyeing new age actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for endorsements.

According to ESP Properties' Showbiz 2.0 report, in the year 2018, celebrity endorsement was up by Rs 200 crore. In the 2017, the celebrities branding value was Rs 795 crore, and in 2018, it was nearly Rs 995 crore.

Celebrity couples like Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) and Deeepveer (Deepika Padukone) have some of the biggest endorsement values and therefore the advertisers are leveraging their real stories into reel ads, the report added.