Akshay Kumar hospitalised; 45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital a day after he tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actor tweeted an official statement that read, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

His COVID-19 test reports came five days after he began shooting for his upcoming action drama 'Ram Setu'. Kumar plays an archaeologist in the movie. He went to Ayodhya to attend a puja for the film along with Nushratt Baruccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actor recently wrapped up the filming schedule of Atrangi Re that features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as well. Kumar has projects like Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.

Not only Kumar, 45 crew members working on the project have also tested positive for the virus. Out of these, 40 were junior artists while others belonged to Akshay's makeup team. The shooting has been halted indefinitely as of now.

Celebrities like Govinda, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bappi Lahiri, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Kartik Aaryan have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

