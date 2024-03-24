Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could make Rs 30-35 crore on day 1: PVR Inox’s Gautam Dutta

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will likely rake in big numbers at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film is likely to mop up anywhere between Rs 30-35 crore on its first day at the box office, PVR Inox Co-CEO Gautam Dutta told Business Today in an exclusive conversation.

Dutta believes that the film could likely do these numbers on its first day because of Tiger Shroff’s appeal among kids and Akshay Kumar’s strong fan following. He added that the film could bring in huge numbers due to its sheer scale, size and star cast.

“The take is that it’ll open really big because Tiger Shroff is very popular with the kids and Akshay Kumar has a very strong fan following. So technically, if you ask me, it will have a fairly big opening. We’re looking at anything between Rs 30-35 crore of day 1 opening,” Dutta said.

Though Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s popularity combined would be good enough to pull in the crowds on day 1, Dutta believes that after the first day, the film has to stand on its content. He added that word of mouth from the audience will play a pivotal role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s fate at the box office just like other films.

“After that, the film needs to stand on its own feet and deliver to the audience. Day 1 [box office collection] is the only piece that one can predict but beyond that, we have seen very very big films starting off in a very big way and then not delivering and we've also seen films which start small becoming really big because of the way they start connecting and the word of mouth on the film is really very positive,” Dutta said.

To substantiate his point further, Dutta cited examples of films like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story, Yami Gautam-led Article 370 and Kiran Rao-directorial Laapata Ladies. He said that these films proved to be hits among the audiences despite a slow start at the box office.

Dutta explained: “There are times when films are unable to sort of connect with the audiences and they don't do so well. But there are some topics, like who would have ever imagined that The Kerala Story could become that big but it connected with the audience and if it does fantastic."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan story, cast, release date

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or BMCM focuses on two elite officers with contrasting personalities and methods who overcome their differences to recover a stolen weapon from a masked enemy who is out to destroy India.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday.