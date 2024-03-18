PVR Passport 2.0: Around 50%-60% of demand to be picked up by South, says Co-CEO Gautam Dutta 

Around 50 per cent of the demand for PVR Passport 2.0, the second edition of the cinema subscription service launched by multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd. on Monday, will come from down South, according to Co-CEO Gautam Dutta.

He added that the remaining 50 per cent will go to the other parts of India. The multiplex chain launched the second iteration of its cinema subscription service on Monday.

As part of this service, moviegoers get 4 movie coupons at a price of Rs 349. It can be utilised on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday within a month.

"We're hoping about 50-60 per cent will be picked up by South and the balance 50 per cent will go to the other regions. But, the three big states will account for about 50 per cent..., " Dutta said in a conversation with Business Today.

Dutta further talked about the undying love of movies and superstars down South, while adding they will try to keep the quota for South at only 50 per cent because then other markets won't be getting enough.

He added: "Yes, of course, because they love movies and they're so mad about movies that we believe that they will finish the quota. But we don't want to keep too much of the quota only for South because then the other markets will not get enough."

While South may be contributing more than 50 per cent to the demand for PVR Passport 2.0, cinephiles there won't be getting access to premium formats like IMAX and Director's Cut. In markets other than South, cinephiles can get access to premium formats like IMAX, P[XL], ICE, ScreenX, MX4D or 4DX, if they pay an additional fee of Rs 150.

According to Dutta, the South Indian region does not have too many IMAX and other higher format theatre, thus, making the availability of premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and Director's Cut difficult for South Indian viewers.

The PVR Inox Co-CEO also cited price caps on movie tickets in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu as the reason behind lesser movie shows in IMAX and other premium formats.

"First of all, they are not there. There are not too many IMAX and 4DXes in the South because some regions have stipulated prices. So, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu, they all have capped pricing. Barring a few IMAXes, there are not many IMAXes and 4DXes in these states... It is not as if we are crossing that out but it's not available," Dutta explained.

What is different from PVR Passport 1.0?

He further noted that the PVR Passport 2.0 program is likely to last for over 2 weeks. This time, PVR Inox is looking to close PVR Passport service at around 50,000 subscriptions versus 20,000 subscriptions in the maiden edition.

"Earlier, we closed it at 20,000. This time, we will close it at 50,000. Then again, wait and talk to the consumers, understand how do we even make it better," Dutta said.

Previously, moviegoers could watch 10 movies using the PVR Passport priced at Rs 699. But this was changed keeping in mind the consumer feedback to the service. As per Dutta, around Rs 399 for 5 movies as the consumers said that 10 movies per month is "an overkill".

Subscribers will also have an option of buying a 3-month subscription by paying a total of Rs 1,047 upfront, which will offer them food and beverage vouchers worth Rs 350.