All Spider-Man movies are coming back to theatres in India. More details here

Spider-Man, one of the most popular and enduring superheroes on screen, is returning to Indian theatres this winter. Sony Pictures has announced that all major live-action and animated Spider-Man films will be re-released across cinemas in India, giving audiences a chance to revisit the web-slinger’s journey on the big screen.

The rollout begins on November 14 with Sam Raimi’s original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, followed by Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man films from November 21. Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe outings are scheduled to return from November 28, while the animated Spider-Verse films will join the lineup starting December 5.

“Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale,” said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (India).

The studio noted that the re-release is designed both for longtime followers and for those who may have never seen these films in theatres before. Spanning from the early 2000s blockbusters to the recent multiverse adventures, the event will showcase every major era of Spider-Man on the big screen.

The special screenings will run through November and continue into early December, allowing audiences across regions to catch the films at their convenience. For many, it will be a nostalgic return; for others, an introduction to Spider-Man’s cinematic legacy in the way it was meant to be experienced—on the big screen.