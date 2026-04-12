Asha Bhosle at Madame Tussauds: Wax Statue remembered after her death

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined generations of Indian cinema, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

Unveiling my wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s pic.twitter.com/4J38NE5Ejm Advertisement Related Articles — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) October 3, 2017

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world, renewed attention has turned to her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, which stands as a lasting public tribute to her extraordinary musical legacy.

My Madame Tussaud’s wax figure from up close pic.twitter.com/jqrLhnL4Qr — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) October 3, 2017

Madame Tussauds is a globally renowned wax museum brand known for creating lifelike wax figures of prominent personalities from entertainment, sports, politics, and culture. Founded in London, the museum has branches across major global cities, including Delhi, where it features a dedicated Bollywood zone honouring Indian cinema icons.

The Delhi attraction has featured several major Bollywood celebrities over the years, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and other leading film personalities, placing them alongside international figures.

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Bhosle’s wax figure, unveiled in 2017 at Madame Tussauds Delhi’s Bollywood section, was created after multiple sittings with the singer and crafted using over 150 precise body measurements along with reference images to ensure lifelike detailing.

Dressed in an elegant off-white sari and traditional jewellery, the statue captures her in a signature singing pose with a microphone, reflecting her decades-long contribution to Indian playback music.

At the unveiling, Bhosle had described the experience as deeply emotional, saying the figure felt like “looking in a mirror,” as it closely resembled her expressions and stage presence.

The wax statue continues to remain on display at the Delhi museum, standing as part of a curated collection that celebrates some of the most influential figures in global and Indian entertainment.