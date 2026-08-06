'Awarapan 2' trailer Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi absolutely owned every frame,' say moviegoers

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Awarapan 2 Twitter reactions

A user wrote, "#EmraanHashmi absolutely owned every frame. His screen presence, the intensity, and the emotions gave me goosebumps from start to finish. Wishing the entire #Awarapan2 team a phenomenal success. See you in theatres on 14th August (sic)."

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A second user said, "I still can’t tell if they’re underselling the film or saving its biggest moments. Hopefully it’s for a reason. Visually, though, the film has a charm that’s hard to ignore. And Emraan looks every bit like a leading man again."

A third user noted, "#Awarapan2 is arguably the smartest trailer cut of the year. It showcases just enough spectacle, emotion, and action while refusing to give away the film's biggest surprise. The mystery surrounding its subject is what elevates this trailer from good to exceptional. A winner is loading as #EmraanHashmi returns as Shivam in the highly anticipated sequel releasing on August 14th."

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While Emraan Hashmi impressed many viewers, the short trailer absolutely could not impress many netizens.

"Totally Disappointed by #Awarapan2Trailer. How can you call this a trailer? Just fast-forwarded edits & clips with a remade OG song in background. Why will people show up in theatres? Absolutely zero clue about #Awarapan2. Total promo failure. Feeling sad for #EmraanHashmi," a fourth user said.

Another user wrote, "This should have been Emraan Hashmi's look in Tiger 3. Jacked AF. The trailer leaves more to be desired. A haphazardly cut, almost 90 seconds trailer that finishes in a flash! A world of crime & mafia w/ talents like Shabana Azmi & Suvinder Vicky! Cautious optimism (sic)."

Awarapan 2 story, cast

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is the official sequel of the 2007 film Awarapan. The film continues the emotional and gritty journey of Shivam Pandit, whio comes back from isolation into a brutal world of crime.

Besides Emraan Hashmi, the film features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli in significant roles. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026 alongside Sunny Deol-led period drama Batwara 1947.