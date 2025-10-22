Ayan Mukerji quits YRF's Dhoom 4 over creative differences, to focus on Brahmastra 2: Report

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly stepped down from Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) much-awaited action film Dhoom 4. The director, who had been in talks to helm the next instalment of the popular franchise, chose to leave the project over creative differences. Mukerji is now focusing on the next chapter of his fantasy film universe, Brahmastra.

Mukerji decided to part ways after realising that his creative vision did not match the direction YRF wanted for the film, which was expected to feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Mukerji's departure is reportedly amicable, with both YRF head Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor backing Mukerji’s decision, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The script for Dhoom 4 had already been written by Shridhar Raghavan before Mukerji joined the project, leaving him with limited scope to influence the story. A source cited by Bollywood Hungama said Mukerji “didn’t have much say in the screenplay and didn’t want to embark on another journey of just execution.”

The same source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him. He wants to make films that have a wider scope for romance, drama, and storytelling — along with spectacle.”

Before making his decision, he reportedly held several discussions with YRF and Ranbir Kapoor. Both understood his reasons and respected his choice to move on.

With his exit from Dhoom 4, the director has reportedly turned his attention back to the Astraverse. He is currently working on Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, the sequel to his 2022 fantasy epic. While the film was initially expected to go on floors earlier, production is now likely to begin in 2026.

YRF is expected to continue with Dhoom 4 and may appoint a new director from within the studio. Earlier reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor had blocked dates for the film, but sources indicate that the studio may now reconsider both the director and the lead actor for the project. Official announcements about the film’s new direction, including casting choices, are expected in the coming months.