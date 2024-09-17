‘Basic human emotions, rooted stories’: Tamannaah Bhatia on what differentiates Hindi and South films

Aranmanai 4-star Tamannaah Bhatia said it is the human connection that makes films in the South click with its audiences. Speaking about the difference between Hindi films and films from the South, the actress said that it is the global language of human emotions that make a film a hit or a miss. Sometimes – like the Hindi film industry has been doing – an attempt to create something for “everybody’s” consumption might fall flat.

Tamannaah Bhatia was speaking with Raj Shamani on the podcast ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’, said, “The difference I have noticed is that films from the South mostly revolve around their geographical area, their history and the possible future. Their content is translating globally primarily because they are choosing to tell rooted stories. Their audiences are not differentiated into segments…they go for basic human emotions. They tend to tell many more stories about human emotions through various formats.”

“They are also mostly concerned about putting their perspective the way it is, they are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are only trying to tell what they feel fully and I feel that has really worked for the South. That’s also why so many of their films are also getting translated, even though they are not dubbed to different languages,” she said, adding that people still watch Tamil and Telugu films despite them not being dubbed into different languages.

“It still kind of communicates because the emotion level is so high that you don’t feel at a disadvantage even if you don’t understand the language,” Bhatia elaborated.

“When it comes to Hindi cinema, I feel, sometimes when you try to create something for everybody’s consumption, it becomes a bit messed up. And the films that are doing or have done well or have had a profound impact, those have been about human emotions,” she said, giving the example of Laapataa Ladies and Stree.

“What I loved about it (Stree) is that it is saying a larger thing about women and how women should be looked at or perceived. So he (director Amar Kaushik) has taken a superbly, commercially viable genre but saying something very profound with it. I believe to say something very profound you have to communicate it in a very interesting way,” she said in the podcast.

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in a special appearance in ‘Stree 2’ that has proven to be a blockbuster hit, taking the Hindi box office out of a long slumber.