Salman Khan-linked Goa project in trouble: Why his Candolim villa is under scrutiny

A housing project in Goa allegedly linked to Bollywood actor Salman Khan has come under judicial scrutiny after the Bombay High Court's Goa bench issued notices in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The PIL claims that construction related to the project was carried out in an ecologically sensitive coastal area in alleged violation of CRZ regulations, according to a report by The Times of India. The court has sought responses from Salman Khan and several government authorities, including agencies responsible for coastal zone management and local planning.

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The petition reportedly alleges that the residential villa project, located in Goa's Candolim area, falls within a CRZ-III zone and inside the prescribed no-development zone. It further claims that the construction, including a swimming pool, is situated around 55 metres from the high tide line of the Sinquerim River, allegedly breaching environmental regulations.

The PIL also challenges the occupancy certificate issued by the local panchayat on April 30, 2025, alleging that it was granted despite deviations from the sanctioned building plan and procedural lapses.

The High Court has issued notices to all respondents, including the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, the North Goa Planning and Development Authority, the Candolim Village Panchayat, the state Town and Country Planning Department, the Directorate of Panchayats, the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the company linked to the project.

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The court's notice does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing but marks the beginning of judicial examination of the allegations. The respondents have been asked to submit their replies before the matter proceeds further.