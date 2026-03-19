Booked tickets for ‘Dhurandhar 2’? PVR INOX issues apology as shows get cancelled last minute

Multiplex chain PVR INOX has issued an apology to audiences following widespread cancellations and delays of shows for Dhurandhar, citing content-related challenges and the unavailability of regional language versions.

In a statement shared on X, the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused to moviegoers and said it "deeply regret[s] the cancellations and the disappointment caused." The theatre operator noted that delays were linked to content-related issues in certain locations, which were beyond its control.

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The company further explained that several shows had to be called off because regional language versions of the film were not available at the time of release. This led to disruptions across multiple locations, particularly in regions where audiences rely on dubbed versions.

"We deeply regret the cancellations and the disappointment caused. Delays occurred due to content-related challenges, and some shows were cancelled as regional versions weren’t available," the statement read.

PVR INOX added that it understands the anticipation surrounding the film and acknowledged the frustration among viewers whose plans were affected. The company sought to reassure audiences that efforts are underway to streamline screenings and improve the viewing experience.

"Your excitement means everything to us, and we’re committed to making your next experience better than ever," it said, thanking viewers for their patience and continued support.

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An apology to all Dhurandhar fans!

We deeply regret the cancellations and the disappointment caused. Delays occurred due to content-related challenges, and some shows were cancelled as regional versions weren’t available.



Your excitement means everything to us, and we’re… pic.twitter.com/a4zQeedrhI — INOX Movies (@INOXMovies) March 19, 2026

PVR INOX has also indicated that affected viewers may explore options such as refunds or alternate show timings, depending on availability.

The development comes amid a high-profile release for Dhurandhar, which has generated significant buzz but also faced logistical issues during its rollout. While Hindi shows are currently running in several locations, the availability of regional versions remains limited, impacting screenings in certain markets.