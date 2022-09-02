‘Brahmastra’ releases on Sept 9: Here’s how much was spent on this big-budget Ranbir-Alia film

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is all set to release in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada– in theatres on September 9. The upcoming Ranbir-Alia film has been made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore.

This Rs 450 crore budget includes everything from actors’ fees to publicity to marketing costs– Rs 300 crore investment by Star Studios and an estimated Rs 150 crore contribution of visual effects (VFX), Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor from Prime Focus.

Another big component of any film’s budget is the fees of the actors involved in the project. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan get anywhere between Rs 30-100 crore per film. While Aamir Khan makes more money through profit-sharing, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan often collaborate as producers or co-producers.

The latest Ayan Mukerji film, however, features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra.

Ticket prizes of this film are likely to be on the higher side– Rs 350 or higher (except South Indian markets with a Rs 200 price cap)– for IMAX multiplexes. Brahmastra will be released in formats like 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D. Film trade analysts believe that high ticket prices also come with much more pressure to deliver in the content front.

A lot is riding on Brahmastra’s shoulders both for Bollywood and its lead actor. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera was one of the big-ticket films that failed miserably at the box office apart from Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Shamshera, made at a Rs 150 crore budget, collected mere Rs 42.48 crore in its three-week run at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha, mounted at a budget of around Rs 180 crore, made nearly Rs 60 crore at the box office.

