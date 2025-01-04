Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma 'unfollow' each other amid divorce rumors

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, the much-admired actor-choreographer and cricketer couple, appear to be heading for separation.

Social media activity has added fuel to the rumors: the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Yuzvendra has deleted all pictures with Dhanashree. While Dhanashree hasn’t erased their shared memories, the unfollowing has been enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The rumors of divorce first surfaced in 2023 when Dhanashree dropped “Chahal” from her Instagram handle. Around the same time, Yuzvendra shared a cryptic post saying, “New life loading,” further fanning speculation. Although Yuzvendra dismissed the rumors back then, urging fans not to spread unverified claims, the recent developments suggest otherwise.

A Times of India citing sources close to the couple claimed divorce is imminent. “The divorce is inevitable, and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it’s clear they’ve decided to move on separately,” the source was quoted as saying in the report.

BT could not independently verify the claim nor the development.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 after an endearing love story that started during the pandemic. On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Dhanashree revealed how they met: “During the lockdown, cricketers were frustrated with no matches happening. One day, Yuzi decided he wanted to learn dance after seeing my videos. He approached me, and I agreed to teach him.”

Their story captivated fans, and their marriage was a media sensation. However, recent signs point to irreconcilable differences, with social media silence and deleted memories marking a shift in their relationship.

Neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree has publicly addressed the divorce rumors, leaving fans in shock and speculation. Many still hope for reconciliation, as their once-cherished love story resonated with millions. Earlier this year, Yuzvendra supported Dhanashree during her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wild card contestant, further showcasing their bond.