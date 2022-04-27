Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Festival jury; here’s how Internet reacted 

Its official! Deepika Padukone has been appointed as a jury member for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. With her appointment, Padukone joins the likes of several Indian personalities from the film fraternity like Mrinal Sen, Mira Nair, Arundhati Roy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Shekhar Kapur, Nandita Das and Vidya Balan.

The actor confirmed the development in an Instagram post.

Padukone, who made her red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, will be joined by Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Oscar winning director Asghar Faridi, Cannes award winning director Ladj Ly and Golden Globe winning director Jeff Nichols on the jury. French actor Vincent Lindon will preside this year’s Cannes jury.

Padukone’s bio on Cannes Film Festival website calls her "an actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur." It reads, “With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and 83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern.”

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Padukone’s appointment on Cannes jury

Padukone's recent credits include Piku (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and Gehraiyaan (2022). Padukone also featured in the Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2018. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 aimed at destigmatising mental illness and raising awareness about mental health-related issues.

