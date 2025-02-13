Deepika Padukone's look from Cartier's Dubai event goes viral. Netizens say, 'Looks like black garbage bag'

Deepika Padukone, celebrated as Cartier's High Jewellery Global Ambassador since 2022, once again turned heads at Cartier's 25th anniversary celebrations held in Dubai. It was marked by the unveiling of Cartier's 'A Journey of Wonders' Exhibition.

Padukone graced the occasion adorned in a striking Chryseis necklace, a piece from Cartier’s Nature Sauvage collection. The necklace, featuring an impressive 63.76 carat rubellite, drew inspiration from butterfly wings, a motif dear to Cartier.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone wore a custom gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma, which served as the perfect canvas to showcase the opulent necklace. The gown was a voluminous black sweetheart off-the-shoulder piece, with puff sleeves and ruffle detailing, enhancing Padukone’s regal appearance.

Her overall look was completed with a sleek bun and smokey eye makeup, accessorised with a simple black ribbon, highlighting her timeless beauty. A video of her walk went viral on social media and users were quick to share their take on the same.

"Looks like black garbage bag," a user said.

"My tailor would never let me wear this let alone a stylist (sic)," a second user wrote.

"Hath pakad ke chalwa rahe hai kahi heera pehn ke bhaag na jaye (sic)," another user commented.

"Needs a good stylist. She never wears her colours," a fourth user commented.

"Did Cartier launch a new hair oil?" a user asked in jest.

"Hahahaha with diamond dust, yes. Makes your scalp bleed but your blood sparkles so it doesn't look bad trickling down your face," yet another user joked.

"Atleast she is not going the aishwarya way of hiding her face fat under layers of hair. Liking it that she is owning her new face structure," a user noted.

"Jawline auto correct after effects..lol otherwise she looks like Rekha!!!" a social media user commented.

The Cartier High Jewellery 'A Journey of Wonders' Exhibition, housed at the Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai, is set to open to the public on February 16 and 17, 2025.