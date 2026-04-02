Dhurandhar 2’s Jameel chacha: Do you know how much is Rakesh Bedi’s net worth?

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, whose portrayal of politician Jameel Jamali in the hit Bollywood franchise Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a viral sensation, is reported to have an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 65–70 crore (around $8 million), according to Zee news.

Audiences across social media platforms have been lavishing praise on his performance, with fans appreciating the depth and nuance he brings to the character that has dominated online conversations.

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A storied career in film and television

Bedi’s career in Indian cinema and television spans more than four decades, beginning with his film debut in the late 1970s.

A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, he began his journey as a theatre-trained actor before making a seamless transition into screen acting. Over the years, he has appeared in more than 150 films and a multitude of television shows, earning acclaim for his comic timing, versatility, and grounded character portrayals.

On the big screen, Bedi was early recognised for memorable comic roles in classics such as Chashme Buddoor (1981) and Mera Damaad, roles that helped establish him as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved character actors. His extensive filmography includes work in mainstream hits and critically noticed projects, reflecting both breadth and durability in a competitive industry.

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Television fame and iconic roles



Television has long been fertile ground for Bedi’s talents. He became a familiar face in households nationwide with appearances in iconic sitcoms and serials across eras — from Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Shrimaan Shrimati to the long‑running Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and the beloved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In each, he brought warmth, humour, and relatability to a wide range of characters, solidifying his reputation as a consummate performer.

A resurgence in public attention



Bedi’s recent resurgence in public attention, tied to the box office success of the Dhurandhar films, has also prompted reflections on his journey. Conversations around his role, including praise from industry peers and politicians alike, underscore how a seasoned character actor can still capture widespread attention in an era dominated by star‑led narratives.

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Personal Journey



Away from the camera, Bedi’s personal story includes notable early decisions that shaped his career path, such as leaving an IIT entrance exam midway to attend a theatre rehearsal — a choice that presaged his lifelong commitment to acting. This determination has been a through‑line in a career built on craft rather than fleeting trends.



With a vast body of work across film, television, and theatre, Rakesh Bedi remains one of the enduring figures in Indian entertainment, his latest viral acclaim only adding to a legacy built over generations.