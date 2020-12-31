'Don't want to raise brats': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli open up about parenting

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are about to be parents, have said that they want their child to be respectful of people and that being progressive will always be a part of their home. In a conversation with Vogue, the Bulbbul producer shared how her pregnancy helped her value her own upbringing.

Sharma said, "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats."

The actress also mentioned that she and Kohli, who will be on paternity leave after their baby's birth, don't look at parenthood as 'mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it is important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties."

In an interview with her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore had elaborated on how media outlets and paparazzi are always hounding her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. On a lighter note, the Amar Prem actress also mentioned that everyone will finally leave Taimur alone when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a child. Much like any other celebrity parent, Anushka is cautious of the media scrutiny that comes with parenthood.

On maintaining a private a secure environment for their child amid the 24x7 celebrity-obsessed news cycle Sharma said that they don't want to raise their kid in the public eye.

