'Drishyam: The Conclusion' movie Twitter review: '2nd October mystery is top class,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Drishyam: The Conclusion social media reactions

A user wrote on X, "Drishyam 3 is a must watch, 2nd October mystery is top class. Ajay Devgn can still deliver the box-office monsters, now waiting for Chauhan (sic).

#Drishyam3 is a must watch 👍 , 2nd October mystery is top class #AjayDevgan can still deliver the box-office monsters 🔥🔥🔥🔥, now waiting for CHAUHAN #Drishyam3Review pic.twitter.com/zHv6fRfZSL — RK Reviews (@RangDe143431) October 2, 2026

A second user felt this was a befitting end to the Drishyam franchise. The user commented, "What a way to close the franchise! Gripping from start to finish, packed with suspense, emotion and some solid twists. Feels bigger than the previous two. Ajay Devgn delivers! BLOCKBUSTER VIBES (sic)!"

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#DrishyamTheConclusion ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

What a way to close the franchise! 🔥 Gripping from start to finish, packed with suspense, emotion and some solid twists. Feels bigger than the previous two. Ajay Devgan delivers! 👏🔥

BLOCKBUSTER VIBES! 🚨#AjayDevgan #Drishyam3 #Drishyam — HBX (@BaliramHassan) October 2, 2026

A third user found the climax twist to be far more impressive than the first two Drishyam movies. "The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The setup and tense moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch to believe it (sic)," the user said.

The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined.



Watch it to Believe it 💥💥💥￼ #DrishyamTheConclusion pic.twitter.com/rgchGMbkoy — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) October 1, 2026

A fourth user said that the Ajay Devgn film is better than the Malayalam version, which featured Mohanlal in the leading role. "Predictable family thriller. Drishyam 3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match part 1. Hindi also fails... but it is better than Malayalam version. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj shine. Ajay Devgn, Tabu is same," the user said.

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Another user said, "DRISHYAM 3 delivers! Tense, gripping and packed with twists. Ajay Devgn is solid as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Jaideep Ahlawat is a major highlight. A satisfying conclusion to the Drishyam story."

DRISHYAM 3 delivers! 🔥



Tense, gripping and packed with twists. Ajay Devgn is solid as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Jaideep Ahlawat is a major highlight. 🔥



A satisfying conclusion to the Drishyam story.



⭐ 4/5#Drishyam3 — CinePulse 🎬 (@CinePulseNow) October 2, 2026

In a dig at the YRF Spyverse films, a user said, "Drishyam 3 has proved that a good movie requires neither bikini scenes nor item numbers nor a big budget nor a foreign location."

Drishyam 3 has proved that a good movie requires neither bikini scenes nor item numbers nor a big budget nor a foreign location. pic.twitter.com/lhKfHXQFwL — 👑 KING (@atulraw12345) October 2, 2026

Drishyam: The Conclusion story, cast

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the final movie in the Drishyam franchise. Drishyam 3 picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, where Vijay Salgaonkar manipulated the legal system and investigation to keep his family safe.

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Besides Ajay Devgn, the movie features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026.