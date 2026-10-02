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'Drishyam: The Conclusion' movie Twitter review: '2nd October mystery is top class,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

'Drishyam: The Conclusion' movie Twitter review: '2nd October mystery is top class,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Does Vijay Salgaonkar manage to outsmart everyone one last time? Here's what netizens are saying.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 12:49 PM IST
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' movie Twitter review: '2nd October mystery is top class,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest filmAjay Devgn himself had earlier claimed that this installment "beats" Drishyam 2

"Drishyam: The Conclusion" has finally hit theatres, and if social media reactions are anything to go by, Ajay Devgn has pulled off another masterstroke. Released on October 2, the film marks the end of the beloved Drishyam franchise, and early buzz on X suggests fans are floored by its mystery quotient.

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Several users have called the storyline "top class," with many claiming the Jaideep Ahlawat–Ajay Devgn face-off is the standout moment of the film. Interestingly, Devgn himself had earlier claimed that this installment "beats" Drishyam 2, and going by the reactions pouring in, that confidence may not be misplaced. So, does Vijay Salgaonkar manage to outsmart everyone one last time? Here's what netizens are saying.

Drishyam: The Conclusion social media reactions

A user wrote on X, "Drishyam 3 is a must watch, 2nd October mystery is top class. Ajay Devgn can still deliver the box-office monsters, now waiting for Chauhan (sic).

A second user felt this was a befitting end to the Drishyam franchise. The user commented, "What a way to close the franchise! Gripping from start to finish, packed with suspense, emotion and some solid twists. Feels bigger than the previous two. Ajay Devgn delivers! BLOCKBUSTER VIBES (sic)!"

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A third user found the climax twist to be far more impressive than the first two Drishyam movies. "The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The setup and tense moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch to believe it (sic)," the user said.

A fourth user said that the Ajay Devgn film is better than the Malayalam version, which featured Mohanlal in the leading role. "Predictable family thriller. Drishyam 3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match part 1. Hindi also fails... but it is better than Malayalam version. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj shine. Ajay Devgn, Tabu is same," the user said.

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Another user said, "DRISHYAM 3 delivers! Tense, gripping and packed with twists. Ajay Devgn is solid as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Jaideep Ahlawat is a major highlight. A satisfying conclusion to the Drishyam story."

In a dig at the YRF Spyverse films, a user said, "Drishyam 3 has proved that a good movie requires neither bikini scenes nor item numbers nor a big budget nor a foreign location."

Drishyam: The Conclusion story, cast

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the final movie in the Drishyam franchise. Drishyam 3 picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, where Vijay Salgaonkar manipulated the legal system and investigation to keep his family safe.

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Besides Ajay Devgn, the movie features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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