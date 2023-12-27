‘Dunki' worldwide box office collection: SRK-starrer inches towards Rs 300-crore club despite 60% dip on Day 6

'Dunki' worldwide box office day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release ‘Dunki’ is all set to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide box office despite experiencing a massive 60 per cent dip on its day six (first Tuesday) of release.

On Tuesday, the film experienced a huge drop, collecting just Rs 20.31 crores, as per the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's post on X platform (formerly Twitter). The total earning of ‘Dunki’ at the worldwide box office now stands at Rs 271.89 crore.

This Rajkumar Hirani-directorial minted Rs 57.43 crore on its first day of release, Rs 45.10 crore on its second day, Rs 49.71 crore on its third day, Rs 52.78 crore on its fourth day and Rs 46.56 crore on its fifth day of release on the worldwide box office. In India, ‘Dunki’ earned around Rs 10.25 crore and recorded an occupancy of 22.28 per cent on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' hit the theatres worldwide on December 21. However. Unlike 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', 'Dunki' wasn't dubbed in other languages and was only released in Hindi. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics.

According to the India Today review, Dunki’s second half is weak and lengthy. "The plot meanders, and the humour falls flat. However, it entertains and leaves you with a warm and fuzzy feeling as you leave the theatre," said the review.

On social media as well, the film is getting mixed reactions from the audiences, with some saying that it is a family entertainer and excellent while others saying that the film has failed to meet their expectations from the Hirani-SRK duo.

Along with the mixed response from the audience, another reason behind Dunki’s low numbers at the box office is its face-off with the Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

About Dunki

‘Dunki’ is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is presented by AJIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

'Dunki' features exceptionally talented actors, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan in intriguing characters exploring the concept of 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the US, the UK and Canada. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.