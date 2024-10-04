'Emergency' film release delay: Kangana Ranaut, co-producers ask for 2 weeks to make cuts

'Emergency' film release: Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming release, 'Emergency', that has been delayed amid certification issues, will be rolled out with cuts as per the censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had held back the certification of the film amid complaints of misrepresentation of historical facts and the Sikh community, and had demanded certain cuts in the film.

Now as per the terms agreed between the filmmakers and the censor board, Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films and Zee Entertainment agreed to certain cuts. Manikarnika Films asked for two weeks to make the changes. Once the changes are made, the certification would be granted in the next two weeks.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier said that she would not cut any scenes from the film, and would rather move the court. “I am determined to release an uncut version of my film…that is how I will release it. I will go to court if I have to in order to release an uncut version,” she had said in an interview.

The censor board had suggested a total of 13 changes in the film, including six insertions, four exclusions and three modifications. The board, citing the content of the film that shows “political violence and unrest, along with mild references to atrocities against women", had suggested a rating of parental guidance for children under 12 years of age.

The CBFC asked Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency' to display the disclaimer that the film is “inspired by true events” but is a “dramatic transformation”. The board asked the filmmakers to remove words like 'Sant' and 'Bhindranwale' from a certain dialogue between Sanjay Gandhi and Giani Zail Singh, deletion of a dialogue between former PM and Indian Army top brass, delete a dialogue praising Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, remove visuals and dialogues depicting the targeting of non-Sikhs, tone down scenes involving Sikh individuals, remove dialogue referring to Khalistan, static text to show ‘real footage’ where they have used it, submit documentary proof of stats, statements and references in the film.